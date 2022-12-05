SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Raised to C$12.25 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

