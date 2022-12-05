SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Raised to C$12.25 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
