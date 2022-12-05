Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

