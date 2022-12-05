Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($65.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SHL stock opened at €51.58 ($53.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($41.57) and a one year high of €67.66 ($69.75). The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.81.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

