Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Declines By 15.7%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

National Vision Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 528,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Vision by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

