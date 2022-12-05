Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Drops By 14.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

