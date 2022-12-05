Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Drops By 16.3%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 496,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

