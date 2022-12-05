Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Declines By 15.2%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.52. 508,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

