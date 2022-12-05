Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Decreases By 16.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
HPI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.09.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
