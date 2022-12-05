Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declines By 12.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.