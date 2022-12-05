Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Rises By 6.7%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Investec Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.46) price target for the company.

Investec Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

