Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declines By 16.5%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Graham Price Performance
NYSE:GHC traded down $41.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.70. 73,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.75 and a 200 day moving average of $587.03.
Graham Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
