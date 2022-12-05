Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Decreases By 10.3%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.54 on Monday. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $863.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

