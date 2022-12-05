Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Declines By 16.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 34,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.5 %

GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $3,737,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

