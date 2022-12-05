Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Declines By 16.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 34,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Globalstar Stock Up 0.5 %
GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $3,737,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.