Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Rises By 8.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 112.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FNY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,636. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

