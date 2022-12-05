Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declines By 15.3%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. 524,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,279. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.