Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declines By 15.3%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. 524,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,279. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.