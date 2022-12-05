Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Drops By 11.6%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 24,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,950. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Escalade by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 547,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

