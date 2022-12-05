Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Drops By 15.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

