Short Interest in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Drops By 12.6%

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.37.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.00. 10,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $392.40 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Motco grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 220.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

