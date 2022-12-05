Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Decreases By 9.1%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 112,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of EBET

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

EBET Trading Down 2.6 %

About EBET

EBET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. EBET has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

