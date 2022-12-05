Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expands By 9.8%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Eargo Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 892,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eargo by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eargo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

