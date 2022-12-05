Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 16.0%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Draganfly Company Profile

Shares of Draganfly stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 154,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,961. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.