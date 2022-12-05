Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rises By 5.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DexCom stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.