Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Declines By 15.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DaVita stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. 463,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

