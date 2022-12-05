Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Decreases By 16.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,740,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,028,098 shares of company stock worth $12,659,754. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 374,552 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 114,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,110,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,568. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.