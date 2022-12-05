Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 16.6%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 15,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

