Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Drops By 16.0%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional Trading of CI&T
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.
CI&T Price Performance
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Featured Stories
