Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 8.8%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 101,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 166,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.12.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.