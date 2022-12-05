Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Drops By 17.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

CPRX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,363,697 shares of company stock worth $21,108,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.