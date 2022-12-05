Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 9.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %

CANF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.60.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

