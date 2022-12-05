Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Expands By 9.6%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

BRDCY stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

