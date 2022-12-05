Short Interest in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Decreases By 13.4%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 939,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOC. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $130,923,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $61,932,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

