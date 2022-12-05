Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Drops By 9.2%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 523,600 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $1,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE:BXC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.65. 974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,572. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BlueLinx

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.