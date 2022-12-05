Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 16.7%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
