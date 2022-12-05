Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 15,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 954,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,339,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.