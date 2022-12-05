Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 63744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $50,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

