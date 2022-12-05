Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 1.9 %

ASAI opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.