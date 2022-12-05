Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.
Semtech Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
