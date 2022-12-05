Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 180,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.