Sei Investments Co. Sells 231,605 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,605 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

