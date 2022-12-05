Sei Investments Co. Has $74.43 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Fiserv worth $74,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its position in Fiserv by 9.9% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 506,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.