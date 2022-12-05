Sei Investments Co. Has $58.76 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $58,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PH opened at $297.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.