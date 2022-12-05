Sei Investments Co. Has $54.66 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.70% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $54,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

