Sei Investments Co. Buys 93,056 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $84,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KO stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

