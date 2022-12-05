Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $66,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Gartner stock opened at $351.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

