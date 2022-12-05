Sei Investments Co. Acquires 69,847 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.47% of Teledyne Technologies worth $82,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $427.19 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.93 and its 200-day moving average is $382.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.