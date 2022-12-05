Sei Investments Co. Acquires 220,839 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Conagra Brands worth $61,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

