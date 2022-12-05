Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,355 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Texas Instruments comprises 3.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,968. The company has a market capitalization of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

