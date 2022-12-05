Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 1,177 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57.

Sebastian Tomas Guridi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.38. 190,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.89.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

