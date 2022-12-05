Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $5.65 on Monday, reaching $255.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

