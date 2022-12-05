Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

