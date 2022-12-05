Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after purchasing an additional 819,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

